The Liberal Case for Celebrating the Supreme Court’s Last Term

True, Roberts’ opinion for the Court, and Justice Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion, stated that, although [the reference to state “legislatures” in the federal Constitution’s Election Clause] does not exempt state legislatures from the ordinary constraints imposed by state law, state courts do not have free rein,” and the clause empowers federal courts, including the Supreme Court, “to undertake an independent, if still deferential, analysis of state law” to ensure that “state courts not transgress the ordinary bounds of judicial review.” You can expect Republican state legislators and their allies to seize on that qualification, the better to bloat this exception to swallow the rule. But liberals should not be giving aid and comfort to their adversaries’ spin. They should be preparing to bat down attempts to marginalize the “core principle” of a foundational landmark precedent reaffirming the framers’ design for a genuinely democratic (small “d”) republic, with wide latitude to “guarantee,” as the Constitution expressly prescribes, to state governments flexibility to determine the contours of democratic decision-making.

As for the second unexpected voting rights win—the Alabama redistricting case, Allen v. Milligan—no observer disputes that Roberts executed an apparent 180. Dating back to his tenure with the Reagan White House and Justice Department, he had etched an unbroken record redolent with hostility to the VRA. As Chief Justice, in decisions in 2010, 2013, and 2021, Roberts had, as observed in a fierce 2021 dissent by liberal justice Elena Kagan, repeatedly “rewritten” the VRA, with his “own set of extra-textual rules,“ in order “to weaken a statute that stands as a monument to America’s greatness.”

But in Milligan, Roberts struck an audibly different chord. He lauded the VRA for “creating stringent new remedies attempting to forever banish the blight of racial discrimination in voting … the most successful civil rights statute in the history of the nation.” He approved the District Court’s order that Alabama must redraw its districting map to include not one but at least two predominantly African-American districts, because, Roberts wrote, “The question whether additional majority-minority districts can be drawn, after all, involves a quintessentially race-conscious calculus.” (Emphasis added.)