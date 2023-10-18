The One Word Biden Failed to Say During His Big Speech in Israel

“After 9/11 we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes,” he said.



Biden did not call for a ceasefire or de-escalation, and promised to support Israel. “I know the choices are never clear or easy,” he said.

“What sets us apart from the terrorists is we believe in the fundamental dignity of every life,” Biden said, but he made no mention of the egregious statements made by many Israeli officials suggesting they believe just the opposite, and no condemnation of Israel’s indiscriminate massacre of Palestinians.