Fox News Suddenly Turns Against RFK Jr. Now That He’s Independent
Sean Hannity is grilling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on why he’s running as an independent.
Fox News has turned on Robert Kennedy Jr. now that he is running for president as an independent, a move that could steal votes away from Donald Trump.
Kennedy Jr. announced Monday that he is switching his candidacy to run as an independent. Previously, he had been embraced by the far-right for things like his opposition to vaccines and belief in conspiracy theories. But his popularity among Republicans means he could also pull just enough voters to turn the election against GOP frontrunner Trump.
Fox host Sean Hannity adopted a noticeably more aggressive approach to Kennedy Jr. during a Tuesday night interview. “By the way, I’m giving you comments that you’ve made in 2016, 17, 19. Endorsements, we know the years: Gore, Kerry, Obama, Hilary, Bernie Sanders…The NRA quote you made about calling them a terror group was 2018,” Hannity said, recounting Kennedy Jr.’s more liberal past.
“These are recent positions you’ve had. I’m not sure why the Democratic Party wouldn’t allow you to compete.”
Kennedy looked visibly stunned while Hannity spoke, and when he finally responded, he struggled to find the words.
“Do you want to talk about my positions, Sean, or do you want to read talking points from the Trump campaign?” he eventually asked.
“Excuse me, these are not talking points. These are called Hannity Points. I do my own research,” Hannity shot back.
Independent candidates historically perform poorly in the general election. They are more often viewed as spoilers who strip just enough votes away from one major candidate to tip the election toward the other. In the case of RFK Jr., his embrace of far-right talking points is expected to woo voters away from Trump.
Current polling indicates Kennedy Jr.’s favorability ratings are far higher among Republicans. It’s unlikely he’ll pull a lot of voters away from Trump, but he could pull just enough to turn the election decisively for Joe Biden. Fox News does not necessarily like Trump, but the network knows it benefits from him being in the headlines.