Astros Fans Are Pissed at “Cursed” Ted Cruz for Attending the Game

“I appreciate that Ted Cruz, as a dad, loves taking his kids to the @astros games,” tweeted one fan. “But for the love of all things Houston, let Heidi take them! Send them with friends! It’s game 7 man. We can’t risk this. The whole city is asking you.”

Still, Cruz appeared, and they bombed, losing to the Rangers 11–4. Attendees were seen piling toward the exits by the sixth inning when the Astros were already down 10–2.

“Have a good night!” Astros employees tell their fans as they pile toward the exits in the 6th inning, with their team down 10-2. pic.twitter.com/c7x4azhjjj — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 24, 2023

Cruz has spent a lot of time inadvertently pissing off Houston fans lately. So far in the MLB postseason, the Astros have lost all five home playoff games attended by the jinxed senator, reviving what locals dub the “Cruz Curse.”