Woman Suing Texas Over Abortion Ban Vomits During Trial After Reliving Trauma

Rashida Tlaib quotes current + fmr. Israel officials talking about Palestinians.



"Beat them up not once—but repeatedly, beat them up until it's unbearable."

"There is no such thing as Palestinian people."



Asks how this is not racism—drowned out by gavel.pic.twitter.com/miFM0dUYV3 — Prem (@prem_thakker) July 18, 2023

Nevertheless, establishment politicians from both parties seized the moment to assail Jayapal and anyone else criticizing Israel, leading to Tuesday’s vote on the measure, introduced by Representative August Pfluger.

Apparently the Texas Republican has nothing better to do while his own district has been boiling in record-breaking triple-digit heat that has left scores of people sick, collapsing, and even dying. Pfluger has received over $1.1 million from the fossil fuel industry and another $28,050 from pro-Israel, election-denialist-supporting AIPAC. He has collected all that and more while only taking office three years ago.

Meanwhile, Pfluger, like most of those who supported this resolution, has little regard for the actual human rights abuses inflicted upon Palestinians, let alone for the day-to-day struggles people in America are facing. Instead, our taxpayer money is going toward our representatives pledging fealty, and billions of dollars, to a country committing international human rights violations.

