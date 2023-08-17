Desperate Rudy Giuliani Visited Mar-a-Lago to Beg Trump for Help With Legal Fees

On Monday, Giuliani was indicted along with Trump and 17 other co-defendants for helping to overturn the 2020 election. Giuliani faces 13 charges, including racketeering. It is likely that Giuliani will be under immense pressure to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors.



Trump did make some small promises to Giuliani, sources say. He agreed to stop by two fundraisers for Giuliani, and to cover an outstanding fee from Trustpoint, a data vendor hosting Giuliani’s records. A few months after their meeting, Trump’s Save America PAC paid $340,000 to Trustpoint.



Giuliani has been in dire straits for months and is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills.