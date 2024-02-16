Watch: Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Gave Putin a Pass on Navalny
Just a few days ago, Tucker Carlson gave a horrific answer on Alexei Navalny, who just died in Russian prison.
Tucker Carlson’s latest defense of authoritarianism has already come back to haunt him.
Just days before Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison, the ousted Fox News host was making excuses for Vladimir Putin’s political assassinations.
Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday, Carlson, newly returned from his trip to Russia to interview Vladimir Putin and pick up groceries, defended his softball questions for the Russian president.
As Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb pointed out, Carlson did not use the interview to address the Russian regime’s imprisonment of journalists, restrictions on speech, or the persecution of Navalny.
“[I] have concluded the following: that every leader kills people–including my leader. Some kill more than others,” Carlson replied. “Leadership requires killing people, sorry.”
Navalny died Friday at 47 after three years in prison, not even one week after Carlson’s relativizing excuse.