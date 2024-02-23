Tuberville Takes Three Different IVF Positions in Less Than Two Minutes
The Alabama senator can’t give a clear answer on whether aspiring parents in his state should have access to IVF after that court ruling.
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is clearly gunning to win the award for “Dumbest Senator” second year in a row, fully demonstrating that he has no idea what in vitro fertilization (IVF) is, nor does he have basic knowledge about recent Alabama court ruling that effectively banned the assisted family conception procedure from his state.
“Yeah, I was all for it,” Tuberville told reporters at CPAC on Thursday when asked about the state Supreme Court ruling that classified frozen embryos as children. “You just gotta look at everything going on in the country. It’s just an attack on families, an attack on kids. You know, anything we can do for the future of our young people, because they’re our number one commodity.”
“We need to have more kids, we need to have an opportunity to do that, and I thought this was the right thing to do,” he added.
“But IVF is used to have more children and right now IVF services are paused at some of the clinics in Alabama,” prodded an NBC News reporter. “Aren’t you concerned that this could impact people who are trying to have kids?”
“Well, that’s for another conversation,” said a stumped Tuberville. “I think the big thing is right now you protect, you go back to the situation and you try to work it out to where it’s best for everybody. That’s what the whole abortion issue is about.”
“But this isn’t really about abortion, it’s about IVF and the concern that now families might not have access to it,” the reporter responded.
“But it’s about the same direction, but I agree,” Tubberville said, seemingly bewildered before doubling down on the party line. “People need to have access. People need to—we need more kids. We need people to have the opportunity to have kids.”
Yet one glance at the state’s recent politics would indicate that’s absolutely not a priority in the state. Infertility impacts 1 in 5 women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But last week, the Alabama Supreme Court decided that embryos created through IVF would be protected under the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, classifying single-celled, fertilized eggs as children. The decision has spelt certain doom for IVF clinics across the state, three of which have already announced that they will no longer be offering the procedure for fear of being hit with wrongful death suits.
Still, that wasn’t enough for Tuberville to pay it any mind, at first mistaking the judicial decision for a “bill,” before admitting that he “hasn’t looked at it” and that he didn’t consider it a “big conversation” with regards to the general election.
“But women aren’t going to be able to have IVF to get kids already, in some places,” the reporter responded. “What do you say to them?”
“Yea, that’s unfortunate,” Tuberville said, repeating “unfortunate” a few more times.
“IVF is not a Democrat or Republican issue. Families across the board use it. What is your message to the Supreme Court if this does in fact stop families from using IVF?” the reporter asked.
“We don’t need that,” Tuberville said.