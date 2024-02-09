Elise Stefanik All but Promises She’d Do a Coup if Given the Chance
The Republican representative is desperately trying to become Donald Trump’s vice president.
New York Representative Elise Stefanik is ready and willing to put Donald Trump before country and state.
On Thursday, the MAGA lawmaker all but admitted she would definitely have done a coup and not certified the 2020 presidential election results on January 6 if she were in former Vice President Mike Pence’s shoes.
“Had you been vice president on January 6th, 2021, what would you have done?” asked CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
“I would not have done what Mike Pence did, I don’t think that was the right approach. I specifically stand by what I said on the House floor and I stand by my statement which was that there was unconstitutional overreach, there was unconstitutional overreach in states like Pennsylvania,” Stefanik responded.
“I think it’s very important that we continue to stand up for the Constitution and have legal and secure elections which we did not have in 2020, and tens of millions of Americans agree with me, Katy,” she added.
Stefanik is seen as a leading contender for Trump’s vice presidential pick, and it’s clear this interview was meant for his eyes.
Her throwaway line of claiming to stand for the protection of the U.S. Constitution directly contradicts Pence’s own defense of his decision to certify the votes, effectively making Joe Biden the next president.
“By God’s grace, I did my duty that day,” he told the Des Moines Register in August. “I had no right to overturn the election. And the American people deserve to know that the president asked me to choose him over keeping my oath to the Constitution, but I chose the Constitution. And I always will.”
Somehow, it’s the second time this week that one of Trump’s top contenders in his veepstakes said they’d do a coup. On Sunday, Senator J.D. Vance gave a shockingly similar answer, effectively arguing for American autocracy rather than democracy.
“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance said, referring to the fake pro-Trump electors that some states’ Republicans tried to send to Washington.
“That is the legitimate way to deal with an election that a lot of folks, including me, think had a lot of problems in 2020. I think that’s what we should have done.”