Ranking the Senate’s Three Johns, From Horrible to Absolute Worst
So far, the main contenders to replace Mitch McConnell are all men named John. What differentiates them?
Republicans have until the end of the year to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who announced Wednesday he will step down as the longest serving Senate leader in American history. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers from clamoring about who would take his place.
So far, the candidate pool is (perhaps unsurprisingly) looking a little monotonous, with the top three contenders all old, white men named John. They include Minority Whip John Thune, former whip John Cornyn, and GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso.
HORRIBLE: John Thune
At 63 years old, the South Dakota senator is the youngest of the bunch. He’s also reputed to be the current favorite and most moderate of the three Johns, supporting sending more aid to Ukraine—a stance that soured many more extreme Republicans on McConnell.
Thune also has a long history of going head to head with Trump, initially endorsing Senator Tim Scott in the GOP presidential primaries over the former president, surviving a round of primary threats from Trump, and roundly criticizing him for interfering in the 2020 presidential election results. At the time, Thune argued that the former president’s efforts to “undermine faith in our election system and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is inexcusable.”
WORSE: John Cornyn
The path to GOP leadership for the Texas senator is not as clear as it would have been two years ago, according to senior Republican aides. Out of the trio, Cornyn is the only candidate not currently in the inner sanctum of Republican leadership—though his resume is long. Previously, the 72-year-old served as the conference’s whip from 2013 to 2019. He also served as a committee chairman and has chaired the Senate GOP’s campaign arm two times.
Cornyn offers the party a goldilocks solution between Thune and Barrasso—he is a Trump skeptic capable of the kind of quintessential bipartisan deal-making that modern conservatives appear to loathe. In 2022, Cornyn worked with Democrats to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, putting some of the strongest gun restrictions on the books since the 1990s.
ABSOLUTE WORST: John Barrasso
The 71-year-old is the third-highest ranking senator in the GOP. Barrasso is a strong Donald Trump ally who became the second member of the upper chamber to endorse the GOP frontrunner for 2024. The Wyoming Republican could easily be considered the most conservative of the three Johns on sale. That could win him favor with a growing Trump base within the U.S. legislature, who have voiced that they would prefer a dark-horse candidate over more of the same—that is, another McConnell.
Out of the three, Barrasso is the only one lingering on whether to announce his official candidacy.
“There’s a much more important election between now and then,” he told Politico on Wednesday, referring to the general election. “And that’s the election we need to take the presidency and the Senate and the House, and that’s where my focus is.”
It remains to be seen if Trump’s favor will help—or hurt—any of the candidates.
“Trump’s support would definitely help with some senators, but it cuts the other way too,” a senior GOP leadership aide told The Daily Beast. “It probably helps more than it hurts, but this is a closed-door, secret ballot election. It’s really not like some local primary where everyone is waiting to hear from Trump.”
Ultimately, whoever wins will need the backing of about 25 senators. “Either Cornyn or Thune could probably get there with or without Trump’s endorsement,” the aide said.
But with so much time before decisions have to be made, most Senators appear to have no clear favorites.
“Listen, I don’t have a favorite candidate—I’m persuadable,” Senator Josh Hawley told Politico.