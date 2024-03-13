House Republican Infighting Turns Annual Retreat Into a Total Bust

Boebert could also run to replace Buck in the now-necessary special election, but that would complicate her career even further. Colorado Sun reporter Jesse Paul pointed out that Boebert would likely have to resign her current position in order to be chosen as the GOP special election nominee. If she does and then loses, she would be out of Congress.

Buck’s departure will also leave House Republicans with just a two-seat majority. The party is already struggling to accomplish anything, even some of its signature projects such as the Biden impeachment inquiry. In just two short weeks, it will be even harder.

Although Buck is a Republican, and even a member of the party’s far-right House Freedom Caucus, he has often been at odds with his fellow Republicans in the past few years. When he first announced his retirement, he slammed the GOP for pushing “self-serving lies,” including that the 2020 election had been stolen.