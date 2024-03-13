House Republican Infighting Turns Annual Retreat Into a Total Bust
House Republicans are in total disarray.
Tensions between House Republicans have gotten so high that a swath of the caucus is thinking of opting out of a free, luxury vacation in order to avoid spending more time together.
Fewer than 100 Republicans have so far RSVP’d to the annual retreat, set to begin Wednesday, using every excuse under the sun not to attend, from pre-scheduled appearances on late night TV to having “a farm to run.”
Those who decided to skip include House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, Representatives Nancy Mace, Tim Burchett, Matt Gaetz, Kelly Armstrong, Dusty Johnson, Stephanie Bice, and Dave Joyce. Collectively, more than half of the entire conference has decided to skirt attendance.
Privately, some lawmakers complained to CNN that the choice of location—the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia—was not as enticing as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s prior picks in Florida.
But others told the outlet that that their choice simply boiled down to not wanting to spend more time with their boisterous colleagues. Together, the Republican-led House has amounted to one of the least productive congressional sessions in history, passing a measly 27 bills that became law in 2023 out of a sum total of 724 votes. That same Republican-led House has continued to stall on core elements of their jobs well into 2024, including passing government spending bills and foreign aid assistance.
Altogether, it’s another bad omen for the health of the legislature, which is witnessing resignations en masse citing similar complaints of Republican infighting and lack of competency. On Tuesday, Colorado Representative Ken Buck submitted his resignation in a hurry, giving a less-than-two-weeks notice for the historically coveted job that surprised everyone, including his boss, Speaker Mike Johnson.