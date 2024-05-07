The Latest Way Kicking Kevin McCarthy Out Has Backfired on Republicans

The GOP hasn’t been able to regain its financial footing since it lost its key fundraiser: former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

According to federal campaign finance records reviewed by The Daily Beast, McCarthy’s successor Mike Johnson still has a long way to go before he’s shoring up the same amount of dough. That poses a major risk to vulnerable House Republicans—17 of whom will find themselves running for re-election come November in districts that swung towards Joe Biden in 2020.