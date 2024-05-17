Far-Right Loses Its Mind Over Sentencing of Paul Pelosi Attacker

After Barron’s graduation ceremony, Trump will be flying to St. Paul, Minnesota, to speak at the Republican Party of Minnesota’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner in the evening, which means that any graduation day plans Barron has will likely not include his father.



“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values. I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump,” Minnesota GOP chair David Hann said in a statement.

As far as post–high school plans, Barron was chosen as an at-large delegate for the Republican National Convention, only to pull out due to prior commitments, according to a statement from his mother. He plans to attend college but is reportedly still deciding where to go.