RFK Jr. Claims This Is His Voting Address. There’s Just One Problem.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accused of lying about his residence at a home in Westchester County.
Independent presidential candidate and antivax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly used a home in Westchester, New York, for his presidential nomination filings and as his voting address for years, according to documents reviewed by the New York Post. There’s just one hitch: It seems RFK Jr. doesn’t live there and, according to neighbors, never has.
The New York Post reported Monday that the potential spoiler candidate has listed a home in Katonah, Westchester County, for voting in primary and general elections since 2008 and up to 2020. The homeowner listed is Barbara Moss, whose husband, Timothy Haydock, is a longtime friend of Kennedy’s. Haydock previously testified in defense of RFK Jr.’s brother, Douglas Kennedy, in a 2012 criminal trial that accused the younger Kennedy of physically assaulting nurses while attempting to leave a maternity ward with his newborn son. Douglas Kennedy was acquitted.
In true New York Post fashion, the outlet spoke with a local cop who told them Kennedy has never lived at the address. Neighbors also told the Post they didn’t know he lived there. Kennedy’s brother, Douglas, countered these claims by saying RFK Jr. has lived at the residence previously.
“He lived with Tim and Barbara. He stayed with them for a number of years,” Douglas Kennedy told the Post.
Kennedy’s team released a statement to the Post, saying he has been traveling a lot due to the campaign. “Mr. Kennedy has lived in the Town of Bedford (Katonah is a village within Bedford) continuously for 40 years. Since 2014, his official residence was on Twin Lakes Road in Bedford a few miles from his current residence. He typically stayed at that residence two times each month.”
“He receives mail there. His driver’s license is registered there. His automobile is registered there. His voting registration is from there. His hunting, fishing, falconry, and wildlife rehabilitation licenses are from there. He pays rent to the owner,” the campaign said.
Clearly, that rent hasn’t been going toward mortgage payments: The home is currently in foreclosure for nonpayment, with its owner owing more than $45,000, according to court records reviewed by the New York Post. Kennedy says Moss and Haydock are in litigation regarding the foreclosure.
The DNC readily scooped up the mudslinging and released a statement following the Post’s reporting, saying, “The more we learn about RFK Jr, the more questions we have. While he touts his physical fitness on the campaign trail, the New York Times reported that he had cognitive damage from mercury poisoning and that a parasite had eaten portions of his brain.”
“The only thing we know for sure about RFK Jr. is that his candidacy is a spoiler for Donald Trump.”