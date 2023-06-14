Conservatives Are Running Out of Things to Eat
A new ring-wing boycott is going after Frosted Flakes because of Tony the Tiger.
Another day, another right-wing call to boycott a brand for appearing even slightly tolerant of transgender people.
Conservatives are now calling to boycott Frosted Flakes cereal after their official mascot Tony the Tiger was pictured with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney at the Tony Awards on Sunday.
But at this rate, conservatives are rapidly running out of places to eat, drink, and shop. Far-right podcast host Joey Mannarino announced he would be “dumping out my Frosted Flakes” over its association with Mulvaney and switching to Froot Loops. He did not seem to realize that both cereal brands are owned by Kellogg’s, so he’s not actually sending his money somewhere else.
People are also boycotting Chick-fil-A because it has an H.R. department. They are refusing to eat at Cracker Barrel after the chain posted favorably about Pride on social media.
Right-wingers are boycotting Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s for their Pride merchandise. Target has even received bomb threats. Nike and Adidas are selling trans-inclusive athletic wear, so they’re off the table, too. The North Face did a campaign featuring a drag queen named Pattie Gonia, so conservatives are shopping elsewhere.
They may want to skip Patagonia, too, since the company has also partnered with Pattie Gonia. While they’re at it, people on the far-right will probably also have to drop Ruger, Black Rifle Coffee, Home Depot, and Molson Coors, all of which have teams dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
If conservatives really want to only support non-woke businesses, their options are growing fewer by the day.