Elise Stefanik Is a Trump Stooge—and This Ethics Complaint Proves It
The Republican representative has filed an ethics complaint against Jack Smith for the absolute dumbest reason.
Representative Elise Stefanik is mad at special counsel Jack Smith for doing his job and prosecuting Donald Trump.
In an ironic move betraying a complete lack of self-recognition, Stefanik on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against Smith for “illegal election interference.”
“At every turn, he has sought to accelerate his illegal prosecution of President Trump for the clear (if unstated) purpose of trying him before the November election,” the complaint says about Smith.
Attacking Smith for interfering with the 2024 election is outrageous, especially since Smith is investigating and prosecuting Trump for interfering with the 2020 election. And Trump’s entire legal strategy seems to be to delay proceedings so they don’t affect his reelection campaign this time around.
But perhaps it’s no surprise that Stefanik has stooped this low to help Trump, and to pitch herself as his vice president. In the past, she has said she wouldn’t have certified the election if she were in Mike Pence’s position on January 6, 2021. She has gotten angry at a reporter who reminded her that a jury found Trump liable of sexual abuse. She has called the January 6 rioters “hostages’’ and angrily claimed that New York state law requiring Trump to be physically present for his money trial, is, you guessed it, “total election interference.”
She’s even tried to claim that the country was better off four years ago during Trump’s presidency, completely forgetting that Trump was badly mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic during that time. To sum up her latest bonkers move, Stefanik simply wants attention, probably from Trump himself.