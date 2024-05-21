Donald Trump Chickens Out of Key Hush-Money Trial Promise
Donald Trump won’t testify in his first criminal trial. What’s he so scared of?
Donald Trump’s defense rested and concluded witness testimony in his hush-money trial Tuesday—and the former president pathetically chickened out of taking the stand.
“Yeah, I would testify, absolutely,” Trump told reporters in April before the trial began. “I’m testifying. I tell the truth, I mean, all I can do is tell the truth and the truth is that there is no case.”
His lawyer Alina Habba again confirmed on Monday that he wants to take the stand—that he is “willing” and “able.”
But in the end, the beleaguered blowhard weaseled out of it.
Trump has wailed at length about a gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan restricting his public statements, arguing incoherently that the gag order prohibits him from testifying—a statement which is flatly untrue, as the gag order applies to public statements from Trump targeting jurors and prosecution, and does not apply to sworn testimony.
Perhaps Trump chickened out because his allies are familiar with his proclivity to ramble uncontrollably, and knew he would likely put his foot in his mouth, as he’s already been doing.
In lieu of public statements, Trump has benefitted from a rotating gaggle of copycat surrogates speaking on his behalf and admitting to helping him violate his gag order over and over again.
Merchan concluded Tuesday morning that closing arguments would resume the following Tuesday—leaving Trump a full week off from court to violate his gag order again.