Vindictive Trump Plots Ruthless Revenge Over His Legal Battles
A spokesperson for the former president warned that “justice needs to be served.”
The jury is still out, but Donald Trump’s campaign has already suggested that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee will seek revenge against whoever was involved in his myriad legal trials.
Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that people will “certainly… be held accountable for the crimes that have been committed over the last several years”—that is, all the people who have attempted to prosecute Trump and give the former president the same legal treatment as they would any other private citizen.
“Let’s say he does win reelection this November, will there be any revenge directed at the people that put this hoax case together?” asked Watters.
“Well, certainly people need to be held accountable for the crimes that have been committed over the last several years. We’ve seen them lie, we’ve seen them abuse our justice system, we’ve seen Joe Biden target innocent Americans across this country such as the protesters on January 6,” Leavitt said.
“They’ve thrown in the gulag in Washington, D.C. President Trump has said he will pardon those protesters on day one of his presidency,” she continued, referring to the Soviet Union-era work camps for criminals and political prisoners.
“Yes, justice needs to be served for the good-hearted Americans across this country who want to see an equal application of the law,” Leavitt said, seemingly insinuating that Trump’s followers do not expect to be held to the law if they commit a crime. “And this trial proves we don’t have that in America right now.”