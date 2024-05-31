MAGA Extremists Heed Trump’s Call and Threaten Violence After Verdict
Donald Trump’s biggest supporters are plotting violence after his guilty verdict.
Supporters of the newly convicted Donald Trump are already disseminating extensive calls for violence. According to Reuters, which reviewed numerous posts across multiple conservative platforms, users have expressed desires to attack jurors and to kill Judge Juan Merchan, as well as to kill everyone in Washington, D.C., and Democrats overall.
“Someone in NY with nothing to lose needs to take care of Merchan,” wrote one user on Patriots.Win, a far-right forum that was created after its genesis, r/The_Donald, was suspended by Reddit for hate speech.
“Time to start capping some leftys,” wrote one user on the conservative blog Gateway Pundit. “This cannot be fixed by voting.”
“1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to Washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” said another.
Fanning the flames himself, Trump posted on Truth Social shortly before the verdict, calling Merchan “highly conflicted” and sowing doubt about the integrity of the jury vote process that led to his conviction. In response, Reuters reports, a user posted a photo of a noose on a hangman’s platform with the caption “Treasonous mobster of the justices system.”
Trump also published a campaign video on Truth Social after his guilty verdicts, promising to “liberate America from these villains once and for all.”
“This is the final battle,” Trump warns in the chilling video. “With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the Communists, Marxist, and fascists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media, and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”
Calls for violence from Trump supporters aren’t a new phenomenon—after all, these are the same people who carried out a violent riot at the Capitol in rejection of Trump’s 2020 loss to Biden. And Trump has been goading them on throughout his hush-money trial.
As Reuters notes, many of the threats and calls for violence circulating online don’t rise to the threshold of an actionable threat. But the intensity of hate spewing out from the MAGA cesspool following Trump’s conviction is sizable and has prompted far-right figures to urge people away from giving in to their desire to post things that will get them a visit from the FBI.