Trump Has Found Yet Another Scammy Way to Fundraise

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is trying to make a buck in any way that it can, from hawking ugly sneakers to hosting parties in Florida. And now, his campaign is attempting to pull off a novel tactic: making money off of Trump’s name and likeness.

In a letter sent to GOP digital vendors on Monday, the Trump campaign is asking down-ballot candidates who use his name, image and likeness for their own fundraisers to send at least five percent of the money raised back to them, Politico reported.