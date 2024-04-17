Trump Has Found Yet Another Scammy Way to Fundraise
The former president is basically renting out his image to other campaigns.
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is trying to make a buck in any way that it can, from hawking ugly sneakers to hosting parties in Florida. And now, his campaign is attempting to pull off a novel tactic: making money off of Trump’s name and likeness.
In a letter sent to GOP digital vendors on Monday, the Trump campaign is asking down-ballot candidates who use his name, image and likeness for their own fundraisers to send at least five percent of the money raised back to them, Politico reported.
“Beginning tomorrow, we ask that all candidates and committees who choose to use President Trump’s name, image, and likeness split a minimum of 5% of all fundraising solicitations to Trump National Committee JFC. This includes but is not limited to sending to the house file, prospecting vendors, and advertising,” the campaign’s co-managers, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, wrote in the letter.
Wiles and LaCivita also hinted that sending more money than that could net favors from both the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign.
“Any split that is higher than 5% will be seen favorably by the RNC and President Trump’s campaign and is routinely reported to the highest levels of leadership within both organizations,” the letter stated.
It’s the latest money-making scheme from the campaign, which not only has to keep up with Joe Biden, but also partially funds Trump’s many legal bills. As of late March, almost a third of campaign donations—$27 million—have gone to pay those bills.
Trump also has a huge fine from his fraud trial that he’s appealing, and he couldn’t even get a surety firm to back his appeal until the bond was lowered. His new media company’s stock is plummeting, and he’s not allowed to dump the shares for six months. So far, in order to make some extra cash, he’s resorted to selling golden sneakers, “God Bless the USA” Bibles, and even has a supporter-backed GoFundMe. Now that he’s taken over the RNC, he probably will use party funds as his own personal bank, too.