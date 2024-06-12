Alex Jones Spews Gruesome Fantasy About Dr. Fauci
The conspiracy theorist said he thought Fauci should be imprisoned and possibly even executed.
Alex Jones has lost everything for touting inane conspiracies, but he clearly hasn’t learned any lessons.
The far-right personality filed for bankruptcy in 2022 after being ordered to pay more than $1 billion in damages to the families of children killed during the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre for claiming the tragedy never occurred. Jones filed last week to liquidate all of his assets so that he can finally start paying down his debt. This means selling off his media empire, InfoWars, and its parent company, Free Speech Systems—which will cover just part of what he owes.
But Jones is somehow—against all odds—still not done with broadcasting dangerous rhetoric to his followers.
During a wild monologue Tuesday, Jones advocated for the trial and imprisonment of Donald Trump’s supposed enemies: an odd mish-mash including “criminal gang leaders, the big heads of the central banks, Pfizer head, [and former NIAID Director Anthony] Fauci.”
He then explored whether the leaders of the country’s pandemic response had willingly killed millions of people with a vaccine that, according to Jones, had been invented years before the Covid-19 outbreak. If that were the case, then it would be the “right thing to do that they be executed,” Jones said.
If it came to that, Jones said that he’d be right there to “pull the lever.”
“If the juries decide to hang them, I’m not a wimp. I will volunteer. I think it should be public. I will pull the lever,” he fantasized. “If they’re convicted by a jury of treason, I would personally on national TV be there and pull the switch to break their necks at the end of a rope.”
Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, has not ruled out the possibility of revenge if he were to win in November.
Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters last month, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that people will “certainly… be held accountable for the crimes that have been committed over the last several years”—that is, all the people who have attempted to prosecute Trump and give the former president the same legal treatment as they would any other private citizen.
“We’ve seen them lie, we’ve seen them abuse our justice system, we’ve seen Joe Biden target innocent Americans across this country such as the protesters on January 6,” Leavitt said at the time.