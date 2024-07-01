Trump Throws Late-Night Tantrum After Nancy Pelosi Calls Him Out
After Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump a liar, the former president went on a wild rant in the middle of the night.
Donald Trump stayed up well past his bedtime Sunday and, like so many people who have a toxic relationship with social media, spent his night rage-posting about Nancy Pelosi.
At 12:30 A.M. ET, Trump fumed at Pelosi’s Sunday morning appearance on MSNBC, where she described Trump’s debate last week as a “manifesto of lies” and recalled when she shredded a copy of his State of the Union address in 2020. This apparently roiled Trump, who falsely claimed Pelosi was “exposed by her daughter, a filmmaker, as being fully responsible for the lack of security on January 6th” before declaring Pelosi is “a sick ‘puppy,’ and always has been!!”
During her interview on MSNBC, Pelosi pointed out that it was Trump’s own inactions which aided in the riotous storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, likening it to Trump’s downplaying of Covid-19 and elevation of Covid-related conspiracy theories which, Pelosi and public health experts agree greatly exacerbated the pandemic.
“This is a dangerous person and evil,” Pelosi told MSNBC.
Trump blamed Pelosi for the Capitol riot during his debate—but Pelosi didn’t block the National Guard from mobilizing as Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol. She doesn’t even have authority to reject them—and footage captured by her daughter on January 6th, 2021 showed Pelosi desperately calling military contacts to ask why the National Guard hadn’t mobilized.
The morning after the debate, Pelosi pointed out the absurdity of Trump’s claim, telling reporters with CBS, “He thinks I planned my own assassination? He’s sicker than I thought.”