No, Starbucks Isn’t an RNC Sponsor—but It Is Providing Coffee to Cops

Despite the fact that the website explicitly states that its products “are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” Trump reported owning the company, CIC Ventures LLC, on a 2023 financial disclosure, according to ABC News. The company’s address listed by the Florida Division of Corporations is the same as the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Axios reports.

Over the course of his campaign, Trump has repeatedly boosted the website’s products. The former president made a campaign stop at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con in February to unveil his golden “Never Surrender” high tops, only one day after he and the Trump Organization were ordered to pay $355 million in legal penalties. He’s also offered his gaudy golden kicks as a gift to any donors who shell out at least $2.5 million.

It appears that Trump is in on the assassination merch venture as well, as the site promises that 10 of its limited stock of 5,000 pairs will be signed by the Republican nominee himself.