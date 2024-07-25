Gavin Newsom Follows Supreme Court With Cruel New Homelessness Rule

Screenshot

Newsom urged local governments to destroy the encampments, where tens of thousands of unsheltered Californians live, “with urgency and dignity.”

“We are done,” said Newsom. “It’s time to move with urgency to clean up these sites.”

Local governments now have the tools they need to address the decades-long issue of homelessness.



Today, we are issuing an executive order that directs state agencies & urges locals to address encampments while connecting those living in them to housing & supportive services. pic.twitter.com/z9dYwAct5w — California Governor (@CAgovernor) July 25, 2024

California accounts for nearly one-third of all people experiencing homelessness in the country, and 49 percent of unsheltered people, or those sleeping without a roof over their head, per federal data.

