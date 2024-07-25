Elon Musk Exhaustingly Resurrects His Weird Feud With Mark Zuckerberg
The Tesla CEO still wants to fight.
Elon Musk just declared he’d fight Mark Zuckerberg “any place, any time, any rules.” Déjà vu much?
While Musk was at Capitol Hill on Wednesday as a guest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an ABC News reporter asked him if he was still considering fighting the Meta CEO.
Last year, the two tech billionaires floated the idea of a televised fight after Musk tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” against Zuckerberg. “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” said Musk at the time.
Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is trained in Brazilian jiujitsu.
The cage fight served as a strange proxy for the feuding tech bosses’ social media companies and additionally distracted from Musk’s billion-dollar losses that year across his portfolio.
After going back and forth for more than a month, determining location and hyping up the event in August, Zuckerberg suddenly said it was “time to move on” from the cage fight idea.
Zuckerberg still seems over the fight idea. “Are we really doing this again?” he wrote Wednesday on Threads, Meta’s response to X (formerly Twitter), in response to a post about Musk’s comment.
Zuckerberg’s disinterested tone is probably representative of how most Americans feel about the fight.
Recently, Musk and Zuckerberg have both spent their free time sucking up to presidential candidate Donald Trump. Musk reportedly pledged to donate $45 million a month to Trump’s campaign, a promise he is now trying to walk back. Zuckerberg said he thought Trump was “badass” when he raised his fist after a bullet grazed his ear.
With these tech billionaires meddling in politics, it begs the question: Can you really fight if you’re on the same team?