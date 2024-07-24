Elon Musk Suddenly Pulls the Rug Out From Under Donald Trump
Is Elon Musk reading the writing on the wall for Trump?
Elon Musk is denying reports that he plans to donate $45 million dollars per month to support Trump’s candidacy, in more terrible news for the former president.
The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Musk planned to make the staggering contributions to the pro-Trump political action committee America PAC. In an interview with right-wing influencer Jordan Peterson broadcast on X Tuesday, Musk told Peterson that the report “is simply not true. I’m not donating $45 million a month to Trump.”
“Now, what I have done is I have created [the America PAC],” he continued. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the nascent super PAC, meant to support Trump’s election bid, could be “an avenue for Mr. Musk and his $250 billion fortune to potentially play a significant role in the 2024 presidential race” and has already raked in millions from “a tight-knit network of wealthy tech entrepreneurs” including those close to Musk.
Later Tuesday evening, Musk further clarified, “I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level,” without providing a specific figure.
Musk, who endorsed Trump following the assassination attempt against him this month, told Peterson he does not subscribe to the “cult of personality” around Trump, but expressed his opinion that “the country would be better off with a Republican administration” due his concerns about Democratic “censorship” and “DEI.”
Someone ought to break the news to Trump, who earlier this month bragged that he had read Musk “gives me $45 million a month,” adding, “We have to make life good for our smart people.”