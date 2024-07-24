Elon Musk Suddenly Pulls the Rug Out From Under Donald Trump

Presumably, the two will talk about Israel’s brutal war in Gaza and Trump will make grandiose promises to Netanyahu on providing weapons and whatever else the Israeli prime minister wants. Trump might also seek advice about dodging corruption charges, as Netanyahu has been keeping them at bay for years. Netanyahu might ask Trump about how to take over the courts, as the former president and convicted felon has appointed a Supreme Court that has basically given him immunity.

In his visit to the U.S., Netanyahu is receiving a warm welcome from Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans Wednesday, but that’s about it. A scheduled meeting between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu was initially up in the air before being moved to Thursday, and Vice President Kamala Harris will be meeting with the Israeli prime minister privately instead of presiding over his congressional address.

It’s no secret that Netanyahu prefers Trump and would like to see him return to the White House in November. It’s also no secret that Israel’s brutal war has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 15,000 children. Netanyahu has ignored calls for a cease-fire, helping contribute to Biden’s drop in popularity among young people and communities of color. U.S. support for the war has even caused a backlash among labor unions, who on Tuesday joined forces to demand an end to weapons aid to Israel.

