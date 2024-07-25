Kamala V.P. Contender Rips J.D. Vance for “Cat Lady” Jokes and More

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) slams JD Vance for denigrating voters:



“My God, they went after ‘cat people,’ good luck with that! Turn on the internet and see what cat people do when you go after ‘em.”



“It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.” pic.twitter.com/g9Rrh0xvWs — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) July 25, 2024

Walz has been discussed as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, and endearing himself to cat people is a surefire way to help his chances. He’s not wrong when he talks about the power of cat people on the internet, and he would know: he and his family own an orange and white cat named Honey.



Vance has also been criticized by Democratic lawmakers and even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, putting him in the internet’s doghouse as Harris’s popularity continues to spawn memes about coconut trees and Charli XCX’s album “Brat.”



Walz, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Senator Mark Kelly are among the many names being discussed as vice presidential candidates. Walz already made a successful appearance on Fox News Tuesday morning, angering Donald Trump. If he keeps landing blows like this against Vance and Trump, he might quickly become the internet’s favorite for VP, if not Harris’s.