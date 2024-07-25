AOC Expertly Uses Elon Musk’s Own Words Against Him
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Musk for his antisemitism and for cozying up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Elon Musk shouldn’t throw stones in a glass house.
When Ocasio-Cortez pointed out Wednesday that the more than 100 empty seats in Congress were being filled by nonmembers “in order to project the appearance of full attendance and support” at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, Musk took it upon himself to attack the politician.
Musk must have been feeling personally offended, as he was one of those butts in seats, having been personally invited to Capitol Hill by Netanyahu.
“The Democratic Party has become openly & boldly antisemitic,” he replied to Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez was quick to point out that Musk should probably be careful with accusations of antisemitism, considering his repeated enabling of antisemites on his social media platform. She posted a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal article about Musk agreeing with a post last year stating that Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people.
“Hmm 🤔 sometimes being quiet is free and good for you,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.
At the time of the incident last year, the Anti-Defamation League said Musk was using his “influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories.”
In response, Musk doubled down. “I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind,” he said. “I’m sick of it. Stop now.”
Similarly, even after getting embarrassed by Ocasio-Cortez, Musk continued to post about it late into the night. “People who have been lifelong Democrats refuse to accept the clear reality that the Democratic Party is rapidly become openly antisemitic,” Musk wrote. “This trend is accelerating, not slowing down.”