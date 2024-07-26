Trump’s Shortest Term Official Predicts When J.D. Vance Is Out
Even Anthony Scaramucci knows it’s a matter of time until Donald Trump drops J.D. Vance.
Anthony Scaramucci, who set the record for shortest time served in the Trump administration, predicted on CNN Thursday that J.D. Vance won’t last much longer on the Republican ticket.
Scaramucci foretold that Trump’s 2024 campaign obituaries will consider Trump choosing Vance over a more moderate pick, namely Nikki Haley, a misstep. “He could have appealed to a broader base of people, to women, to more independents. But he didn’t. He went hard MAGA, he went with a strange guy that’s very dull on stage, and you know, Trump hates that,” Scaramucci said.
Scaramucci, as he told the CNN host, knows a thing or two about short-lived relationships with the former president. In 2017, he served as White House communications director but was fired from that role by then-President Trump after only 11 days.
His astonishingly short stint in the Trump camp led to the popularization of “Mooch,” a “nonscientific term for a unit of time equal to 11 days, the length of Scaramucci’s White House employment,” per The Atlantic. First coined by Trump White House aides, the eponymous unit has since been embraced by Scaramucci himself, who found it particularly useful to predict the timing of Vance’s removal from the Trump ticket, which he considers all but inevitable.
Asked if he thought Vance would be replaced, Scaramucci replied, “I’ve had that experience with Donald Trump. I do think he could. It’s just a question of how many Scaramuccis J.D. is going to last.”
Scaramucci is not the only one making such predictions. While the Trump campaign insists it has no intention of booting Vance, there has been growing speculation in recent days that he is not long for the VP slot.
The vice presidential nominee made headlines yesterday for his remarkably poor performance in polls. Citing one from CNN, Business Insider reported that Vance is “the least-liked vice-presidential candidate since 1980.”