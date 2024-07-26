Trump’s Shortest Term Official Predicts When J.D. Vance Is Out

Scaramucci, as he told the CNN host, knows a thing or two about short-lived relationships with the former president. In 2017, he served as White House communications director but was fired from that role by then-President Trump after only 11 days.

His astonishingly short stint in the Trump camp led to the popularization of “Mooch,” a “nonscientific term for a unit of time equal to 11 days, the length of Scaramucci’s White House employment,” per The Atlantic. First coined by Trump White House aides, the eponymous unit has since been embraced by Scaramucci himself, who found it particularly useful to predict the timing of Vance’s removal from the Trump ticket, which he considers all but inevitable.



Asked if he thought Vance would be replaced, Scaramucci replied, “I’ve had that experience with Donald Trump. I do think he could. It’s just a question of how many Scaramuccis J.D. is going to last.”

