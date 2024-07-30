Watch: Ted Cruz Sends Hearing on Trump Shooting into Chaos
Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe ended up in a shouting match with the senator.
As expected, the Senate hearing on Donald Trump’s assassination attempt got heated.
Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees about security failures at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Representative Ted Cruz, of course, attempted to escalate the hearing and make it a partisan affair, yelling and interrupting Rowe as he spoke.
“Hold on, you are using ‘president’ in a way that’s not clear,” Cruz interjected. “Is it your testimony that in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump had the same number of agents protecting him that Joe Biden has at a comparable event?”
Someone should probably remind Cruz that Trump is not the sitting president, and therefore does not receive the same number of agents. Rowe stepped up to be that someone.
“Senator, there is a difference between the sitting president of the United States,” an exasperated Rowe began before a screaming Cruz interrupted again.
“What’s the difference?” Cruz asked.
“National command authority to launch a nuclear strike,” answered Rowe. The exchange only escalated further until the two men were yelling over each other.
“Stop interrupting me,” Cruz ironically responded at one point. “You are refusing to answer clear and direct questions.”
Cruz was not the only Republican politician to raise his voice at the hearing. “Fire somebody,” Representative Josh Hawley shouted, to which Rowe replied: “We have to be able to have a proper investigation into this.”
Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following the July 13 shooting.