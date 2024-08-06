Trump Allies Push Idiotic Conspiracy About Kamala Picking Tim Walz

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” Mayes said in a statement. “I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation in our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court.”



Previously, Ellis was one of 18 individuals, including Rudy Guliani, charged with trying to overturn Arizona’s election results. Ellis had been charged with nine felonies, including fraud, forgery, and conspiracy prior to the agreement. Ellis’s deal with prosecutors is going to be bad news for some of Trump’s biggest allies, both in the state of Arizona and nationally.



It’s the second such deal Ellis has struck in investigations over fake electors. In 2023, Ellis agreed to cooperate with Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors, which led to her losing her law license in Colorado after pleading guilty to election fraud charges as part of the agreement. However, she still remains active in Republican politics, most recently complaining about the removal of strong anti-abortion language from the GOP platform at the Republican National Convention.