Everyone Hates J.D. Vance: Poll
J.D. Vance’s popularity levels have taken an embarrassingly brutal hit.
Just when J.D. Vance thought his polling numbers couldn’t get worse, they have.
Vance’s net negative favorability rating was a major topic of discussion during a Tuesday night CNN roundtable. According to this week’s ABC News/IPSOS polling, Donald Trump’s running mate is polling at a staggeringly low minus 15 points.
“It’s the worst vice presidential pick of my lifetime,” said CNN’s Harry Enten. Last week, coming out of the Republican National Convention, Vance had a negative six-point favorability rating that has more than doubled this week. According to the Enten, the senator is the first vice presidential candidate to average a net negative favorability rating.
Enten is only 36, so he expanded the range a little bit: He posited that Vance was the worst vice presidential candidate since 1972, when George McGovern chose Thomas Eagleton.
“He got replaced,” Enten noted of Eagleton.
During the CNN segment, former South Carolina state Representative Bakari Sellers called Vance “the Sarah Palin of Dan Quayles.” But as Enten pointed out last week, both former vice presidential picks began with positive favorability ratings: Quayle with 15 points and Palin with 26 points.
“He is historically unpopular, even more so than V.P. nominees who of course went on to infamy,” Enten said of the Ohio Republican.
Vance also won’t be saved by his home state or by the Rust Belt, where last week he polled even worse at minus 16 points, according to a CNN/SSRS poll, with 44 percent of people saying they have an unfavorable view of the senator.