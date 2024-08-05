Trump Will Give Project 2025 Leader This Powerful Role If He Wins

“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Despite Vought’s apparent opportunities at the top of a possible second Trump administration, the Republican nominee’s message was a clear attempt to obscure the fact that his own super PACs have run ads highlighting Project 2025’s policy goals. And as much as Trump has tried to distance himself from the conservative apparatus, Project 2025 has been thoroughly involved in staffing a future Trump presidency: Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts has claimed the project has already “trained and vetted” more than 10,000 people to replace executive branch employees should the presumptive GOP presidential candidate win in November.

But they may have more on the way: in November, Trump allies claimed they were looking to install as many as 54,000 pre-vetted Trump loyalists to the executive branch via a “Schedule F” executive order.