Kamala Makes History With This First-Ever Endorsement

The LULAC Adelante PAC’s chairman, Domingo Garcia, gave a statement about the endorsement to CBS. “Vice President Harris has proven herself a stalwart ally and advocate of the Latino community throughout her career and is the right choice for the continued prosperity of Latinos in the United States and the future of our country,” Garcia said. “The politics of hate-mongering and scapegoating Latinos and immigrants must be stopped!”

LULAC’s endorsement comes just as Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, arrive in Arizona, a swing state where nearly one in four voters is Latino. The PAC’s board members are expected to join Harris before her rally in Nevada on Saturday to officially declare their endorsement.

Since the last election, the Democratic Party has lost significant ground with Latino voters. A 2020 poll showed that a significant percentage of Latino voters supported Biden over Trump, 61 percent to 36 percent.