James Comer’s Wild New Scheme to Rescue Trump Is Doomed to Fail

The committees claimed that Biden’s son Hunter, his brother James, and their associates had raked in more than $27 million from foreign individuals or entities since 2014, and that Biden had used his position as vice president to leverage more than $8 million in loans from Democratic donors. However, the report was unable to provide evidence that Biden himself had benefited from business dealings, or participated in any foreign business deals.

Many of the claims in the report had already been refuted by witness testimony during interviews with the House Oversight Committee last year.

The report also alleged that Biden had concealed his mishandling of classified documents after his time as vice president, although Special Counsel Robert Hur had declined to prosecute because there was not enough evidence to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.