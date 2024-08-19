James Comer’s Wild New Scheme to Rescue Trump Is Doomed to Fail
The House Oversight Committee released a list of Joe Biden’s “impeachable conduct” after more than a year of failing to actually impeach him.
House Republicans are once again trying to impeach President Joe Biden.
A nearly 300-page report prepared by the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and House Ways and Means Committee, and serendipitously obtained by Fox News on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, alleges that Biden committed “impeachable conduct.”
The committees claimed that Biden’s son Hunter, his brother James, and their associates had raked in more than $27 million from foreign individuals or entities since 2014, and that Biden had used his position as vice president to leverage more than $8 million in loans from Democratic donors. However, the report was unable to provide evidence that Biden himself had benefited from business dealings, or participated in any foreign business deals.
Many of the claims in the report had already been refuted by witness testimony during interviews with the House Oversight Committee last year.
The report also alleged that Biden had concealed his mishandling of classified documents after his time as vice president, although Special Counsel Robert Hur had declined to prosecute because there was not enough evidence to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.
The report comes 11 months after Republicans first announced their failed campaign to convince a majority of House members to impeach Biden. House Republicans referred Hunter and James Biden for criminal prosecution in June, after a disastrous impeachment inquiry that failed to scrounge up the slightest bit of evidence that Biden had committed any wrongdoing.
While that appeared to be a sign that House Oversight Chair James Comer’s quest to oust Biden had reached its inevitable, but anticlimactic, conclusion, apparently, that was somehow not the end of the Republicans’ feeble attempts to help Donald Trump.
“After wasting nearly two years and millions of taxpayer dollars, House Republicans have finally given up on their wild goose chase. This failed stunt will only be remembered for how it became an embarrassment that their own members distanced themselves from as they only managed to turn up evidence that refuted their false and baseless conspiracy theories,” Sharon Yang, the White House spokesperson for oversight investigations, told Fox News.
House Oversight Democrats released their own memo on Monday, refuting some of the Republicans’ long-debunked claims, including the false accusation that Biden had pushed for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a company linked to his son.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on X, slamming the Republicans’ report. “House Democrats will continue to put people over politics. Extreme MAGA Republicans are baselessly threatening to impeach President Biden and shut down the government in September,” he wrote. “These extremists are unfit to govern.”