Trump Nephew Reveals Family’s Dementia History—and His Uncle’s Signs
Fred Trump III is flagging the “warning signs” of dementia that he’s seen in his family, including Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s nephew, Fred Trump III, sees worrying signs of dementia in his uncle.
Trump III recently published a book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, detailing his family history of dementia. He joined Sirius XM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Friday and warned that he’s seeing indicators in the former president, noting that his grandfather and Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr., died eight years after his own Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 1999.
“You know, Donald said, ‘Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.’ I can assure you, that was not the case,” Trump III told Obeidallah.
“I know what I saw in my grandfather,” Trump III added. “I know what I saw in Donald’s older sister, my aunt Maryanne, who in the end … I am not a doctor, I don’t pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers.”
In November 2023, Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry died at age 86. Trump III also mentioned that his uncle’s cousin, John Walters, had dementia, noting that “it runs in the family.”
“He looks older. And I get it.… Anybody who is in that office looks different than when they come out,” Trump III said. “But the things he’s spewing and the craziness, and he just can’t stick to a message. And he used to be able to stick to a message.”
Trump has had difficulty in his recent rallies and campaign speeches sticking to a particular topic, going off on tangents and rambling. He has trouble staying on message, drawing criticism from his fellow Republicans and leading many observers, including several mental health experts, to warn of signs of cognitive decline. If his family members are also seeing the signs, that doesn’t bode well for the former president and convicted felon.