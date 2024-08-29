Trump Botches IVF Policy Roll Out With Extremely Weird Speech

Having walked onstage more than half an hour late, Trump appeared shaken, and incoherently skipped through different talking points, repeatedly diverting to heap compliments on himself.

“We will bring back the American Dream, bigger, better, stronger, and just better, bigger, better, we love the American Dream,” Trump said in his opening remarks, appearing to immediately lose track of what he was saying. “You don’t hear about the American Dream. When was the last time you heard about the American Dream?”

Trump: We will bring back the American dream better, stronger and just better, bigger, better. They don't talk about it. They copy every thing else I do so I guess that'll be next. They'll be copying saying the American dream. pic.twitter.com/d4Z1JHiEAw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 29, 2024

Trump immediately began attacking his opponent, Kamala Harris. “The only good thing that she’s uh—flip-flopping,” Trump said, stammering. “She’s the greatest flip-flopper—things that she’s never even thought of. She probably goes back to her room and gets sick to her stomach when she says what she has to say.”

