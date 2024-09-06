Watch: Marco Rubio Brushes Off MAGA Role in Huge Russian Disinfo Plot

“We are talking about preexisting political opinions in the United States. These are preexisting political opinions that have existed well before any Russian engagement or involvement or what have you,” Rubio said to Sean Hannity. “These people that they say that were being funded by the secret donor that was hiding their true identity, they already had these opinions, they already believed in these things.”



“They legitimately believe in the views that they’re espousing,” Rubio added. “They were victims, they were targets of a fraud in which someone posing as just a regular investor had Russian money behind them.”

Marco Rubio downplays Russia paying prominent rightwing influencers because "we're talking about preexisting political opinions in the United States ... they legitimately believe in the views they're espousing. They were victims." pic.twitter.com/HGgnyJSLmG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Rubio is joining his fellow conservatives in defending the commentators at Tenet Media, which the DOJ revealed Wednesday was secretly funded by Russian state media employees in “a scheme to create and distribute content to U.S. audiences with hidden Russian government messaging.” These influencers included Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Lauren Chen, and Benny Johnson. One right-wing media organization, Blaze Media, has already fired Chen as a result of the indictment.

