X Investor Slams Elon Musk for “Tremendous” Failure Running Platform

The value of X, formerly known as Twitter, has tanked since Elon Musk’s 2022 takeover—and investors are not happy.

The billionaire purchased the social media behemoth for $44 billion, with the help of massive bank loans. But after Musk introduced his radical changes to the site—which included laying off 75 percent of its employees, crippling the site’s verification system, and changing the algorithm to promote more advertisements, irrelevant content, and antisemitism—interest in the company has plummeted. In the CEO’s own words, the company has lost 90 percent of its value since Musk bought it out.