Trump’s Word Salad Debate Answer on Afghanistan Deserves a Fact-Check

Trump, by his own account, purportedly responded, “You’re going to have to figure that out, Abdul,” and said that for 18 months, no U.S. soldiers were killed.



Correcting what Trump just said: Abdul isn’t the head of the Taliban, the leader of the Taliban is called Haibatullah Akhundzada, and the Taliban barely used snipers against U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Their deadliest weapon was IEDs, not snipers. pic.twitter.com/DNfXbTNLMT — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) September 11, 2024

In reality, almost none of this is true. The head of the Taliban since 2016 has been a cleric named Hibatullah Akhundzada, although one of the Taliban’s negotiators with the United States was Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Akhundzada’s deputies. A former Wall Street Journal reporter also notes that the Taliban didn’t use snipers often, and was more effective at killing people with IEDs.



Nor did Trump oversee an 18-month stretch where no U.S. soldiers were killed. There was one such stretch where no U.S. service members were killed in combat, but it happened from March 2020 to August 2021, half of which was during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Last month, Trump’s former national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, told CNN that Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban resulted in the U.S. forcing the Afghan government to release 5,000 members of the extremist organization, a fact that Kamala Harris was only too happy to point out during the debate in her takedown of his word salad.

