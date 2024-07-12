Trump-Backed MAGA Candidate Caught in Humiliating Trap

During an interview on CNN later that night, Himes explained his “painful” decision to ask Biden to withdraw. The Connecticut Democrat said he couldn’t see the president’s “trajectory” to pull himself, and his fellow Democrats, to victory. Himes suggested that Biden no longer appeared to be the best person to sell all of the party’s accomplishments over the last four years.

“If you believe that our problem is that we haven’t gotten that message across well, and if you also believe that the president has the biggest megaphone, you have to drop the emotion, and the loyalty and love and say, ‘In the next four or five months, is that story going to be told with such precision and poetry and beauty that you will turn around all the numbers that say we are going to lose?’” Himes said.