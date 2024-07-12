Trump-Backed MAGA Candidate Caught in Humiliating Trap
Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno promised to answer reporters’ tough questions—then immediately backtracked.
Trump-backed MAGA candidate Bernie Moreno, who is campaigning to oust longtime Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, walked himself into a faceplant on Thursday while attempting to tout his accessibility in contrast to his opponent.
“I can tell you this, if I’m here, I will talk to you at any point in time, even take tough questions. Sherrod Brown won’t do that,” Moreno declared before claiming Democrats shielded Biden from visibility to hide his physical decline. “If you can’t come out here and address the media and talk to reporters and give your position and be unequivocal and clear, you have no business being in elected office.”
Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio took Moreno up on this offer, asking if his position on abortion conflicts with the Republican Party’s new platform. Moreno responded, “Look, we’re not here to talk about abortion.”
The Republican Party recently approved a policy platform crafted by Trump’s campaign that softens the party’s stance on abortion, supporting access to IVF and contraceptives while opposing abortion in the second trimester. Moreno previously has expressed support for a 15-week abortion ban, while the new GOP platform has removed references to a 20-week national abortion ban. Moreno has since tried to backtrack to say he supports the new platform.
Brown is facing headwinds heading into reelection in November, with Ohio shaping up to vote for Trump but polling appearing to favor Brown. According to The New York Times, Moreno is the Democratic Party’s preferred contender against Brown due to his extreme positions and bizarre moments in the spotlight. Moreno has previously called for reparations for white people and argued that women don’t need abortions, they need help carrying strollers.