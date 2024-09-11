J.D. Vance Takes “Migrants Eat Pets” Theory to Unhinged New Levels
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance continue to harp on about the debunked, racist conspiracy.
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have decided to go all in on the outlandish conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Did you hear that sound? That was the American public discourse hitting rock bottom, and shattering into one million pieces.
During the presidential debate Tuesday night, Trump elevated a blatantly racist and thoroughly unsubstantiated rumor that individuals in a community of 15,000 Haitian immigrants had begun eating house pets.
“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in! They’re eating the cats! They’re eating … they’re eating the pets of the people who live there,” Trump claimed while Kamala Harris laughed at him. “And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”
When ABC News moderator David Muir fact-checked him with a statement from Springfield’s City Manager Ryan Heck, who’d said they’d received “no credible reports” of any such activity, Trump fired back that it had to be true because he’d “seen it on television!”
Well, there you go.
Apparently, even Trump knew that wasn’t going to fly in terms of proof, so after the debate, he took to Truth Social in the early hours of the morning to post his own so-called evidence.
Trump posted what appeared to be a call report by the Clark County Communications Center, made on August 26, in which a caller alleged that they had seen a group of people walking down the street carrying geese. The caller “said he could tell they were Haitian because he was within earshot of them to hear them speaking Creole,” according to the report.
Trump also reposted audio of the call, which was obtained by The Federalist, a right-wing opinion blog. In the New York Post-ian world into which Trump has dragged us, it seems a police call is presented as tantamount to a conviction—and a wild goose is tantamount to a house pet.
Trump also posted the video that spurred the right-wing hysterics—of a woman from Canton, Ohio, who allegedly ate a cat. Not only is there no indication that the woman is a Haitian immigrant, but she is a U.S. citizen.
Meanwhile, J.D. Vance pushed back at a question from NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor that implied that he had helped spread the insidious right-wing rumor, which could possibly endanger Haitian immigrants. Earlier that day, he’d posted a rant about how it didn’t really matter if the rumors about pet-eating were actually true.
“No one spread false claims,” Vance said, as he reared up to spread more false claims.
“What they’ve said is that a small migrant community” has “caused a lot of problems,” Vance explained.
“It’s led to higher rates of communicable diseases, that’s a verifiable fact.” It is verifiable—but certainly not verified. In fact, on Tuesday, Ohio’s Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff said that Springfield has “not seen a measurable, discernible increase in vaccine preventable illness.”
“It’s led to animals disappearing,” Vance continued, citing reports from “many” of his constituents. He claimed that the city manager “isn’t fully in touch with what’s going on on the ground there,” implying that, somehow, he personally was.
Trump and Vance have chosen to double down on these distinctly unproven claims about a group of vulnerable people, because that is precisely what they have been doing for the entirety of their campaign. At his rallies, Trump has repeatedly cited instances of “migrant crime” ripped right from the pages of tabloids in an attempt to motivate voters to support his fascist plan for mass deportations.
Vance said his constituents reported seeing “abductions with their own eyes.” Earlier that day, Vance had said it was entirely possible that the rumors would “turn out to be false.” With his blatant flip-flopping, it’s clear that Vance doesn’t actually care whether the rumors are true.
“What do I think is a bigger problem: insulting 20,000 people or the fact that my constituents can’t live a good life because Kamala Harris opened the border? I think it’s Kamala Harris needs to do her job, and make people happier and healthier in this country,” Vance said Tuesday night before walking off.