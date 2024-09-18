MAGA Is Furious at the Fed for the Strangest Reason
Donald Trump’s fans are oddly upset that the Federal Reserve cut interest rates.
MAGA Republicans seem weirdly upset that inflation is going down.
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will cut interest rates by half a percentage point, a move that signals inflation has decreased significantly. The announcement comes after Donald Trump and J.D. Vance spent months attacking the Biden administration for high levels of inflation, even as it fell to the lowest rate in years.
At a Vance rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Ohio senator’s audience didn’t seem too happy about the change.
Vance was asked for his reaction to the Fed cutting rates, which would “alleviate inflation for a lot of people.” Before he could answer, his crowd started to boo.
This response was particularly odd considering the fact that cutting interest rates has the potential to actually be good news for everyone.
Lowering the prices of consumer goods, such as groceries, is an issue affixed at the center of the presidential race, despite the fact that it’s not necessarily within the president’s control.
There are a few reasons for what’s happening here. The first is that the crowd just plainly didn’t understand what cutting interest rates would mean. The second is the same reason that Vance responded with, saying that “a half a point is nothing compared to what American families have been dealing with for the last three years.” So, in that way, the first option and the second option are pretty much the same thing.
And then there is the third option, which was illustrated by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.
“The Fed’s drastic rate cut is so shamelessly political,” Tuberville wrote in a post on X. “Our nation’s central bank has no business moving rates this close to an election and is clearly trying to tip the balance in favor of Kamala Harris.”
So, good news isn’t really good news unless Trump is the one behind it. That’s what you get for trying to govern, I guess.