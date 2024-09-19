Trump’s New Version of the Debate Is Fully Detached From Reality
Donald Trump is making up details about his debate against Kamala Harris.
Does Donald Trump remember that there was no audience at the presidential debate?
During an appearance Wednesday night on Fox News’s Gutfeld! the former president took his obsession with gushing about his inflated crowd sizes a step further. He seemed to invent a crowd where there wasn’t one at all: at his presidential debate with Kamala Harris.
“And they didn’t correct her once, and they corrected me, everything I said, practically. I think nine times or 11 times,” said Trump. “And the audience was absolutely, they went crazy.”
For a moment, the Republican nominee seemed to suggest that there was an actual live audience. He then attempted to correct course.
“I walked off, I said that was a great debate, I loved it. You know you got a lot of people watching, I guess we had 75 million people watching, something like that,” Trump said.
Trump underestimates how easy it is to fact-check him. CNN’s Daniel Dale spotted at least 33 false claims Trump made during the audience-less debate.