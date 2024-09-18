Russian Disinfo Influencer Whines Harris Ruined His Podcast
Tim Pool is suing Kamala Harris for the dumbest reason.
Right-wing pundit Tim Pool announced that he is suing Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign for interfering with his business by posting a false statement.
Pool declared on his podcast Tuesday night that he had filed a lawsuit in West Virginia against Harris’s presidential campaign alleging that the campaign had committed defamation and bad faith misconduct.
Pool’s lawsuit is in response to a post on the KamalaHQ account, the campaign’s press account, that includes a clip of Pool speaking with right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer in late August.
“Trump operatives say their Project 2025 plan is to give Trump total, unchecked legal power so they can jail and execute those who don’t support Trump if he wins (They have since scrubbed this video from YouTube),” the post said, without referring to either Pool or Loomer by name.
“Should Democrats be in jail? No question,” Pool said in the clip. “When Donald Trump gets elected should he start locking them up? No question. Should there be lists of Democrats that need to go to jail, one hundred percent. And the reason for that is they committed crimes.”
The right-wing pundit then went on to say that he wanted Trump loyalists as the attorney general, deputy attorney general, and the heads of the FBI and CIA.
“Not just jail—they should get the death penalty!” chirped Loomer.
The KamalaHQ account had originally posted the clip of Pool speaking with Loomer in June, when Joe Biden was still at the top of the Democratic ticket and the account was called BidenHQ, with a similar caption. Pool didn’t seem to take issue with that post, only the one in late August.
“I have engaged legal counsel,” he wrote on X in response to the August post. “We are preparing to take action. More to come.”
In a response video, Pool pushed back at the claims that he was a Donald Trump operative and that he had anything to do with Project 2025. He seemed most offended by the implication that he personally was calling for Trump’s political opponents to be killed.
“I am opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances. I have argued against the death penalty in every circumstance,” Pool ranted. He claimed that the video had cut off his response arguing with Loomer’s extremist view. Unfortunately for Pool, it’s unclear whether he actually “argued against” Loomer in this particular circumstance because, again, the video can no longer be found on the internet.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department alleged that Russian state media had funneled $10 million to an unnamed Tennessee-based media company, which was quickly determined to be Tenet Media, Pool’s employer. Tenet Media allegedly produced propaganda that aligned with the Russian government’s interests, and its employees were supposedly unwitting fonts of disinformation. The company has since shuttered, and Pool has claimed that if the allegations prove to be true, then he was “deceived.”
Still, the right-wing YouTuber has insisted that his business was directly affected by the Harris campaign’s post. It’s unclear why Pool would believe that his work was affected by the post and not, say, the revelation that he may have been an unwitting Russian operative.
Pool also claimed that there had been trespassers at his home and his neighbor’s home. It’s unclear why he believes the alleged trespassers to be in response to the Harris post, and not any of the other legal issues in which he’s found himself embroiled.