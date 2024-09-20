Watch: James Comer Struggles to Defend His Latest Pro-Trump Scheme
James Comer has no excuse for his blatantly political investigation into Tim Walz.
Republican Representative James Comer attacked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s family Friday, while defending his blatantly political investigation into the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
During an appearance on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria, Comer tried to defend the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Walz, which was announced last month, alleging that the Democratic governor has a “long-standing cozy relationship with China.”
“Yeah, that’s a scary family there,” Comer said of Walz’s family. “It looks like the type of family that’s been indoctrinated.”
As Comer spoke, host Maria Bartiromo looked horrified, and the producers cut away from her.
“They believe that there is a better way to do business,” Comer said. “Some of the things that the Walzes have said about China, their affection for China. That’s very concerning for me because we don’t want to set our business model like China.”
It’s clear, however, that Comer’s investigation is a political ploy to help out Donald Trump. The same week Comer announced his probe into Walz’s ties with China, the House Oversight Committee chair also announced that he would investigate Kamala Harris’s work on the southern border. He previously attempted a similar gambit by spearheading an investigation into the Biden family—which crumbled, having not produced any evidence of the president’s, or his family’s, supposed wrongdoings.
Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, eviscerated Comer Thursday for going after Walz, as well as his other obvious steps to help Trump.
Frost accused Comer of violating House rules to hold a blatantly political hearing on the alleged failures of the Biden-Harris administration. “How can we allow this hearing to continue, when we are in direct violation of the House rules?” Frost asked.
“This committee functions as an extension of the Trump campaign,” Frost said. “First, we went after President Biden with a nonsense impeachment hearing. Then we went after his son. Now we’re going after the vice president because she’s the nominee. And my question is, Mr. Chairman, are we going after Tim Walz next, next week?
“I hear from my staff that you’re planning a hearing on Governor Tim Walz, even though he’s been governor for five years and his name hasn’t been uttered in this room, or in this committee, until something happened recently—oh yes, he became the vice presidential nominee. Is he next?”
During Frost’s takedown, Representative Jamie Raskin could be seen grinning.
Comer was completely unable to defend his blatant politicking. “His son is going to jail,” Comer said, speaking about Hunter Biden. Frost clarified he was asking about Walz, and Comer sighed, “Ohhh, I’ll have to check.”
Frost said anyone involved in the “blatant use of official resources for a political campaign” should be “ashamed of themselves.”
Clearly, Comer is shameless, and so bent on helping Trump he’ll say anything, no matter how egregious.