RNC Unveils Despicable Plan to Disenfranchise Voters in Key State

“The law does not allow the NCSBE to expand the circumstances of what is an acceptable student identification card, beyond a tangible, physical item, to something only found on a computer system,” the GOP argued in the lawsuit. They argued, without evidence, that allowing students and university staff to use their “Mobile UNC One Card” at in-person poll sites “could allow hundreds or thousands of ineligible voters” to cast their ballots. Additionally, they added—again without evidence—that the digital identification shouldn’t be accepted because it “may be difficult for precinct official[s] to be able to see [the] screen.”

Republicans also filed a separate request for a judge to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction preventing the use of the mobile ID.

While this may seem like a small story, young Americans are using digital wallets at greater rates. As a joke from earlier this year said, an easy way you can spot a millennial is if they’re carrying a physical wallet with them. And changing voter ID laws at the last minute is sure to have repercussions.