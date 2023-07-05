North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Says Hitler Is Being Taken Out of Context
Mark Robinson also encouraged people to read more works from Hitler and other dictators.
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson thinks that dictators such as Hitler and Mao are being taken out of context, and their work is worth reconsidering.
Robinson was one of the speakers at the second annual summit for Moms for Liberty, a far-right “parental rights” organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center recently categorized as an extremist group. Other speakers at the Philadelphia event included 2024 presidential candidates Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Asa Hutchinson.
“And here’s the thing,” Robinson said during his speech on Sunday. “Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler; whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao; whether you’re talking about Stalin; whether you’re talking about Pol Pot; whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba; or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe; it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”
It is unclear how one could decontextualize a dictator. Discussing people such as Hitler or Stalin kind of requires mentioning exactly what they did when they were in power. It’s also bizarre that Robinson, who has previously said that communism is a greater threat to the world than Nazism was, would tout leftist revolutionaries such as Mao, Stalin, Castro, and Pol Pot, all of whom pushed communist politics.
This isn’t the first time that either Robinson or Moms for Liberty has embraced Hitler. Robinson, who took office in 2021, has a long history of spreading aggressively antisemitic, anti-Black, and homophobic rhetoric online. A deep dive by Talking Points Memo into the past seven years of Robinson’s Facebook activity also found that he shared conspiracy theories, 2020 election falsehoods, and even Holocaust denialism.
As for Moms for Liberty, an Indiana chapter of the group got in trouble two weeks ago when it quoted Hitler in its newsletter. The Hamilton County, Indiana, chapter didn’t even try to hide that it was a Hitler quotation, citing the Nazi leader just under the text. The group apologized and first tried to add context to justify using the quotation. But when the blowback grew, they quietly removed the quote altogether.