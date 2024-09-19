Elon Musk’s Disturbing “Joke” About Harris Is Coming Back to Haunt Him
Musk said his comment that there aren’t any assassination attempts on Kamala Harris was made in jest.
Elon Musk’s since-deleted “joke” suggesting that there should be more assassination attempts on the president and vice president’s lives has suddenly landed him in trouble with the feds.
Following a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life Sunday, Musk posted an alarming tweet questioning why the MAGA conservative had been targeted several times while there had been no such attempt to attack Vice President Kamala Harris.
“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote.
Musk deleted the tweet after it received widespread backlash, with X users torching him for “inciting violence,” but not before the Secret Service caught wind of the dangerously phrased message.
Secret Service documents related to Musk’s comments were unable to be accessed by Bloomberg’s FOIA Files newsletter, with the federal agency responding that the records about the post were “compiled for law enforcement purposes” and withheld on the basis that “disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”
Nate Herring, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, told Bloomberg that the agency “is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk.”
“As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees,” Herring added.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the records will translate into a full-throttle investigation, but it does highlight how seriously Musk’s off-hand remarks are being taken by federal authorities that have thwarted two assassination plots in recent months.
By Monday, Musk had issued a couple of new tweets to explain away the atrocious comment. According to the tech billionaire, the violent invitation was just a bad retelling of a “hilarious” joke.
“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.”