Trump Makes Shocking Decision on Scandal-Ridden Mark Robinson
Turns out, Mark Robinson still hasn’t done enough to turn off Donald Trump.
Donald Trump has chosen to stand by his man, even though that man allegedly self-described as a “Black Nazi!” in a comment on a porn-site message board.
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who is currently running for governor, was the subject of a bombshell report Thursday that revealed the Trump ally had allegedly written on a pornography website’s message board about wanting to own slaves, peeping in women’s locker rooms, and enjoying transgender porn.
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told NBC News Friday morning that rumors that Trump was planning to pull his endorsement of Robinson were “false.”
“President Trump’s campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving the country,” said Leavitt, without addressing the allegations about Robinson at all.
“North Carolina is a vital part of that plan. We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border, and safe streets, with the failure of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again.”
Some within the Trump campaign have been pushing for the former president to withdraw his endorsement. Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Republican lawmakers in North Carolina planned to speak with Trump privately about dropping Robinson, one person familiar with the conversations told NBC. But it seems unlikely that the Republican presidential nominee will go back on his word—as unreliable as it is—for fear of alienating his fans.
“The problem with it is, while he may feel like that might be a smart move—and I don’t know that he does—there’s no way in hell he’s going to risk the base, which will go furious,” one former senior Trump official told NBC.